Peephole Bar and Grill reopening after 3 month closure

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Peephole Bar and Grill is set to reopen after being closed for the past three months due to a car that crashed into the building.

The bar and grill posted to Facebook saying after three months “we rise from the ashes.”

Police said, back in February, that one person eating inside was hurt and taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The driver who crashed into the building was no thurt.

Peephole will official be reopened on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

