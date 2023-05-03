Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport to possibly offer flights to Chicago, officials say

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Flights to Chicago could be coming back to the Tri-State, according to officials.

This comes after OWB was working to secure direct flights to Charlotte through Contour Airlines.

[Previous Story: Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport seeking jet service to Charlotte]

Officials say Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport’s board voted to request direct flights on Contour Airlines to Chicago O’Hare Airport, instead of Charlotte.

Officials say they hope approval from the Transportation Department could be within three to four weeks with flights possibly starting in early August.

