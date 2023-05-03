Birthday Club
OPD: Woman facing assault charge after stabbing man twice
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro woman has been arrested after police say she stabbed a man twice on Tuesday night.

Authorities arrested 59-year-old Cynthia Irvin and charged her with first-degree assault.

Officials with the Owensboro Police Department say they were called to a welfare check on West Second Street and found a man with multiple cuts and two stab wounds.

OPD says he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They arrested Irvin shortly after.

She’s booked into the Daviess County Jail.

