OPD: Woman facing assault charge after stabbing man twice

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro woman has been arrested after police say she stabbed a man twice on Tuesday night.

Authorities arrested 59-year-old Cynthia Irvin and charged her with first-degree assault.

Officials with the Owensboro Police Department say they were called to a welfare check on West Second Street and found a man with multiple cuts and two stab wounds.

OPD says he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They arrested Irvin shortly after.

She’s booked into the Daviess County Jail.

