OCU gets money for campus garden and bee hives

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Oakland City University now has the money for a campus garden.

Officials say they got a $10,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation.

They’ve used the money for a fence, a tool shed, planting beds, and to finish their bee hive colony structures.

Officials say the garden will be used by university staff members, students, master gardeners, and the community.

