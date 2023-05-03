Birthday Club
OCU gets money for campus garden and bee hives

Dave Kelle of Southwestern Indiana Master Gardner's Association, Amanda Dempsey, Dr. Ron Dempsey President of Oakland City University and Kurt Phegley of Duke Energy.(Duke Energy)
By WFIE Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Oakland City University now has the money for a campus garden.

Officials say they got a $10,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation.

They’ve used the money for a fence, a tool shed, planting beds, and to finish their bee hive colony structures.

Officials say the garden will be used by university staff members, students, master gardeners, and the community.

