New basketball court at Fulton Park to also be a mural

Fulton Park Basketball Court
Fulton Park Basketball Court(Mayor's Office)
By WFIE Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Parks Department say there is a plan to transform the Fulton Park basketball court into a work of art.

In the coming months, the department will be working with Josh Barnett, owner of 19nine, and Project Backboard to resurface, renovate and paint a mural on top of the new court.

The Parks Board approved the partnership at Wednesday’s meeting.

Officials say there are more upgrades planned, including goals, bleachers, lighting, and fence replacement. They say more improvements are planned that will be announced later.

“The new Five-Year Master Plan process identified numerous opportunities for improvement within the parks system and the basketball court at Fulton Park is on the list,” said Deputy Mayor/interim Parks Director Steve Schaefer. “We’re thrilled that Josh and his team are bringing Project Backboard to Evansville. Creating a new destination basketball court will be a huge improvement and will stimulate additional investments into the park.”

19nine also hopes to develop a merchandise line to promote the court transformation.

Proceeds would contribute towards the project and potentially other locations in the city.

