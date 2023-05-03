Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Man accused of shooting into Memphis TV station to undergo mental evaluation

The man charged with shooting into a Memphis TV station will receive a mental evaluation. (WMC)
By Myracle Evans and Gray News staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The man charged with shooting into a Memphis TV station Tuesday morning will receive a mental evaluation.

Police said 26-year-old Jarrad Nathan wanted to speak with the news team at Fox affiliate WHBQ but ended up firing a shot into the glass at the station with an AR-style rifle.

Nathan surrendered to police after an hour-long barricade inside a hamburger restaurant near WHBQ, police said. He’s charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Jarrad Nathan, 26
Jarrad Nathan, 26(Memphis Police Department)

Police said he was taken into custody around 1 p.m. after crisis negotiators persuaded him to turn himself in.

Nathan is also charged with aggravated assault from an incident in March, with his aunt being the alleged victim. He remains in the Shelby County Jail on a $25,000 bond for that incident and $250,000 bond for the incident at WHBQ.

Nathan will reappear in Shelby County court on May 17.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flipped car at Governor and Franklin
Car flips during crash in Evansville
Rascher reacts to her Republican nomination win
Rascher wins Republican race for Evansville Mayor
Owensboro woman stops at gas station for drink, wins $100k
Owensboro woman stops at gas station for drink, wins $100k
Evansville family receives largest Habitat for Humanity built in the Tri-State
Evansville family receives largest Habitat for Humanity built in the Tri-State
Carmi native to compete on “Wheel of Fortune”
Carmi native competes on “Wheel of Fortune”

Latest News

File - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell walks from the podium after speaking at a news...
Federal Reserve raises key rate by another quarter-point, signals possible pause
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers speaks to the media during a news conference announcing...
Sheriff: Wife of suspected Texas gunman has been arrested
First responders are near the scene of an active shooting in Midtown Atlanta.
LIVE: 1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting, police say
Nathan Fleck and Lisa Cripe
2 arrested on child molesting and neglect charges