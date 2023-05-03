Ind. Primary Election ends with tied council race in Gibson County

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Primary Election ended Tuesday night, with one race ending in a tie.

That tie was in the Oakland City, City Council District 4 race between Republicans Bethany Brewer and Kaye Ellen Gowin.

Both Brewer and Gowin ended the race with 23 votes.

We will bring you updates on that tie breaker once we learn more.

You can view the rest of the election results here.

