EPD searching for suspect after man hit with baseball bat, robbed

EPD searching for suspect after man hit with baseball bat, robbed
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating after they say a man was hit with a baseball bat and then robbed.

They say that happened Tuesday night.

According to a police report, the victim told police he was walking near Garvin Street to meet up with his friend.

The report shows that’s when the victim was hit in the leg with a bat.

Police say the suspect took off with the victim’s backpack and some money.

Officials ask if you know anything about the situation, to call the police department.

