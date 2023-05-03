2 arrested on child molesting and neglect charges

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper Police say two people are in jail after an investigation into child molesting.

They say 40-year-old Nathan Fleck is charged with three counts of child molesting and one count of neglect of a dependent.

39-year-old Lisa Cripe is charged with one count of child molesting, one count of neglect of a dependent, and one count of failure to make a report.

Both are being held without bond.

