2 arrested on child molesting and neglect charges

Nathan Fleck and Lisa Cripe
Nathan Fleck and Lisa Cripe(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By WFIE Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper Police say two people are in jail after an investigation into child molesting.

They say 40-year-old Nathan Fleck is charged with three counts of child molesting and one count of neglect of a dependent.

39-year-old Lisa Cripe is charged with one count of child molesting, one count of neglect of a dependent, and one count of failure to make a report.

Both are being held without bond.

