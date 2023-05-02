Birthday Club
Western Kentucky Distilling Company receives new whiskey still

Western Kentucky Distilling Company receives new whiskey still
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - The Western Kentucky Distilling Company just reached a construction milestone with the “Vendome Copper Whiskey Still”

Officials say the still was “flown in” through the roof and is 40 feet long, 36 inches in diameter, and weighs almost 6,000 pounds.

Chief Operating Officer and Master Distiller Jacob Call says that when the still is up and running it should be able to distill 50,000 barrels per year.

Call also mentions the still was made in Kentucky which is very important to the company.

”We are one hundred percent Kentucky owned and operated distillery,” said Call. “All of our equipment and contractors are from here in Kentucky. The still today was made by Vendome out in Louisville. So we wanna support Kentucky every chance we get.”

Jacob says there is still about a month left of construction and plumbing before the distillery is up and running.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

