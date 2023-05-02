Birthday Club
WATCH: Father and son rescued after being swept from shore

A father and son were rescued after being swept away from shore. (Credit: Manatee County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A father and son were recently rescued after being swept away from the Florida shore.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office marine deputies captured the incident on April 23.

The man and his young son were swimming off Anna Maria Island when strong rip currents carried them away.

Rescuers want to remind people to use caution when in the ocean.

If you do get caught in a rip current, remain calm because fighting makes it worse.

Authorities say to swim parallel to the shore to move out of the current.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Mariah Moore
Police: Drunk driver runs across I-69, crashes into guardrail
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Papers of the late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens are displayed, including his notes...
Supreme Court Justice Stevens’ private papers open to public
The U.S. Marshals Service said ransomware affected one of its systems earlier this year.
US Marshals Service still recovering from ransomware attack