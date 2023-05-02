Warmer and less windy weather on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Although we had a few clouds today, plenty of sunshine still managed to break through. It has been another breezy day across the Tri-State with wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph for most of the day. Along with that flow of cool, dry air, our temperatures remained about 10° below average today, only reaching the lower 60s this afternoon.

Once the sun sets, our winds will die down significantly, but there will still be a cool breeze from the west-northwest through the overnight hours and into Wednesday. Temperatures will fall back out of the 60s this evening then through the 50s overnight, bottoming out in the lower 40s under mostly clear skies.

Wednesday will be sunny and less breezy but still cooler than average with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

Our wind direction will change on Thursday, pulling warmer air in from the southwest. That will help push our temperatures into the lower 70s Thursday afternoon. In general, Thursday looks mostly sunny, but we will see increasing clouds throughout the day as our next weather system approaches from the west.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, and scattered rain is likely on and off throughout the day. We may get a few thunderstorms, but severe weather is not expected at this time. The clouds and the rain will cool us off a bit, dropping our high temperatures back into the mid 60s.

A stray shower may linger into Saturday morning, but this weekend looks mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s Saturday but will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s Sunday.

A few spotty showers are possible Sunday evening and again Monday and Tuesday, but our rain chances the first half of next week seem pretty isolated. The warmer weather will hang around for a while with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s both Monday and Tuesday.

