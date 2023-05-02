UE Baseball’s Nick Smith named MVC Pitcher of the Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Evansville junior pitcher Nick Smith (Boonville, Ind./Boonville) has been named this week’s Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week after a dominating performance on the mound in Friday night’s 2-1 victory over nationally-ranked Indiana State.

Smith limited the Sycamores, which entered the series leading the Valley with a .319 team batting average in conference play, to just five base hits and an unearned run in 7.0 innings of work on Friday night. Smith allowed just three base runners through the first five innings on a pair of singles and an error. He did not allow a runner past first base until the sixth inning, and he did not allow a runner past second base until a seventh-inning throwing error put two men in scoring position with no one out. He still limited the damage in that inning to just a single unearned run, before retiring ISU’s top two hitters on the infield to get out of the jam.

Smith struck out four men against no walks, while throwing 93 pitches. He also slammed the door shut with two outs, as Indiana State went 0-for-7 with two outs in an inning in the contest.

For Smith, it is the first MVC Pitcher of the Week award of the season and his third Valley Pitcher of the Week award of his career. It is also the fifth time this year in which a Purple Ace has earned either MVC Player or Pitcher of the Week honors.

Evansville (25-18, 9-9 MVC) will wrap up final exams this week in the classroom, before returning to the diamond on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. when UE concludes a five-game homestand against in-state rival Butler.

Wednesday’s game can be seen live on ESPN+ and can be heard live in the Tri-State area on 107.1 FM-WJPS and the Old National Bank/Purple Aces Sports Network from Learfield.

