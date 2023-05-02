Birthday Club
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

5/2 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
5/2 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - Today is Primary Election Day for several of our Indiana counties.

Tanner Holbrook is live at one of the Evansville polling locations and will have live reports throughout Sunrise.

In a 14 News Update this morning, we now know a child has died after that school bus crash on Wednesday in Muhlenberg County.

In another update out of Evansville, officials say the investigation into the death of Deputy Asson Hacker is now over.

It follows his death back in March.

A major traffic alert is about to begin on Diamond Avenue.

What you should know before you leave the house.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

