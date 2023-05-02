Tri-State community members respond to Indiana House Bill 1447

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say Indiana lawmakers have given the state-wide book ban bill their final approval.

Officials say House Bill 1447 makes it easier to ban books from public school libraries.

Adam Scott says he’s a parent of a kindergartener in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation. He says the ban on books is frightening.

“What’s the next step ya know if they’re banning stuff now what’s to say that they’re not going to ban more stuff later? You know it’s a scary world,” said Scott.

The bill would require school libraries to publicly post a list of books they offer and provide a complaints process for parents and other community members.

Co-owners of Bluestocking Social book store Matt and Annie Fitzpatrick, say seeing books banned in schools, especially children’s books is surprising.

“I think growing up I always thought like books were banned a long time ago and it’s crazy to think this is something still happening,” said Annie.

The Fitzpatrick family say they take pride in offering banned books and not limiting reading options for readers.

“It’s nice to have those free options out there, but at least as far as the entire body of books like you can still go to a book store,” said Matt. “You can still order books online and still get those, that those aren’t censored in any way.”

After opening in August of 2020, Annie says she learned the month of September is a big time for banned books.

“So that’s a big thing for schools and libraries too and like and book stores to kind of highlight books that have been banned, why they’ve been banned and like why it’s important to consider this censorship

Scott says people should seek out the truth, and give guardians the choice to make decision for their specific child.

“Let the parents decide,” said Scott. “Stop taking books out of our libraries.”

Click here to review Indiana House Bill 1447.

