Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Salary increases approved at Daviess Co. Public Schools

Daviess Co. Public Schools
Daviess Co. Public Schools
By WFIE Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Public School officials say at a special-called Board of Education luncheon meeting, the Board of Education approved a two-percent salary increase for every DCPS employee.

They also approved market adjustments to select classified employee categories.

Based on a rotating schedule, every four years, different categories of classified employees’ salaries are evaluated based on cost of living, the state of the economy and other related factors.

Officials say this year, these categories of classified employees are bus drivers, mechanics, maintenance staff, computer operations staff, and school food service managers.

They say school bus drivers remain a highly critical staffing need.

Officials say bus driver pay will increase 12.2% as a result of the market adjustments and rotational schedule adopted four years ago.

“I am always impressed by the way our Board supports our educators and staff. They are constantly supporting our schools at events and ceremonies, but with approval of these salary increases, it couldn’t be timed better with Teacher/Staff Appreciation Week. Our staff truly deserve it, and everyone works so hard to put Kids First each and every day,” said Superintendent, Matt Robbins.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owensboro woman stops at gas station for drink, wins $100k
Owensboro woman stops at gas station for drink, wins $100k
Man arrested during traffic stop on drug possession charges, police say
Man arrested during traffic stop on drug possession charges, police say
Mariah Moore
Police: Drunk driver runs across I-69, crashes into guardrail
UPDATE: Child dies after crash involving school bus in Muhlenberg Co.
UPDATE: Child dies after crash involving school bus in Muhlenberg Co.
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

Kitsune Mart
New Japanese store opening in Evansville
Flipped car at Governor and Franklin
Car flips during crash in Evansville
Ind. approval means more Evansville area adults can earn diploma
14 News Peace of Mind
Mental health resources available to you