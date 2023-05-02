Salary increases approved at Daviess Co. Public Schools

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Public School officials say at a special-called Board of Education luncheon meeting, the Board of Education approved a two-percent salary increase for every DCPS employee.

They also approved market adjustments to select classified employee categories.

Based on a rotating schedule, every four years, different categories of classified employees’ salaries are evaluated based on cost of living, the state of the economy and other related factors.

Officials say this year, these categories of classified employees are bus drivers, mechanics, maintenance staff, computer operations staff, and school food service managers.

They say school bus drivers remain a highly critical staffing need.

Officials say bus driver pay will increase 12.2% as a result of the market adjustments and rotational schedule adopted four years ago.

“I am always impressed by the way our Board supports our educators and staff. They are constantly supporting our schools at events and ceremonies, but with approval of these salary increases, it couldn’t be timed better with Teacher/Staff Appreciation Week. Our staff truly deserve it, and everyone works so hard to put Kids First each and every day,” said Superintendent, Matt Robbins.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.