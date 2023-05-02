SABIC Facility hosts Construction Safety Week celebration in Mt. Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Construction Safety Week is being celebrated across the country this week.

BMWC Constructors is a founding member of Construction Safety Week and has been an active participant. This year they celebrated at the SABIC Facility in Mount Vernon.

The employees of SABIC were treated to lunch as both BMWC and SABIC LEADERS spoke on safety topics like helmet use, mental health, and emphasized this weeks motto ‘Strong Voices, Safe Choices’.

”We work in very dangerous environments and very dangerous industries and we do it safe but it’s not easy,” says BMWC Constructors President and CEO, Chris Buckman. “And so we’ve just got to continue to focus on it over and over and over again. Making sure everyone understands the reality of what we do everyday and make sure they are focused on going home safely every single day.”

Officials say a raffle was held at the end of the event and $5,000 that was raised went to Tri-State Food Bank. A Tri-State Food Bank official says that money could make up to 30,000 meals.

