Police: Man arrested on trespassing and sexual assault charges

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man trespassed into a homeless shelter and sexually assaulted a woman Monday afternoon.

EPD says officers were dispatched to the United Caring Shelter around 2 p.m. in response to a trespass in progress.

Officials say 50-year-old Lubrone White was sexually harassing women when they arrived on scene.

Police say after being denied, White sexually assaulted a woman.

White is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail with no bond and is charged with criminal trespass and sexual battery.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

