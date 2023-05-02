Police: Man arrested on trespassing and sexual assault charges
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man trespassed into a homeless shelter and sexually assaulted a woman Monday afternoon.
EPD says officers were dispatched to the United Caring Shelter around 2 p.m. in response to a trespass in progress.
Officials say 50-year-old Lubrone White was sexually harassing women when they arrived on scene.
Police say after being denied, White sexually assaulted a woman.
White is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail with no bond and is charged with criminal trespass and sexual battery.
