New Japanese store opening in Evansville

Kitsune Mart
Kitsune Mart(Kitsune Mart)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new Japanese grocery story and gift shop is opening in Evansville.

The owners of Kitsune Mart say they plan to open in early fall.

They’ll be on E. Virginia Street in the strip mall next to Give a Dog a Bone. That’s near Royal Avenue.

The owners say they will carry a variety of Japanese frozen goods, fresh produce, snacks, candy, gifts.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

