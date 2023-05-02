New Japanese store opening in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new Japanese grocery story and gift shop is opening in Evansville.

The owners of Kitsune Mart say they plan to open in early fall.

They’ll be on E. Virginia Street in the strip mall next to Give a Dog a Bone. That’s near Royal Avenue.

The owners say they will carry a variety of Japanese frozen goods, fresh produce, snacks, candy, gifts.

