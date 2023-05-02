Need to know traffic information for Kentucky Derby week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you plan on attending any festivities leading up to the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby, there are a number of traffic restrictions and road closures you’ll need to know about.

The following list has been provided by Louisville Metro Police:

ROAD CLOSED/NO STOPPING ANYTIME from Wednesday, May 3, through Saturday, May 6, 2023

4th St from Heywood Ave to Oakdale Ave

Oakdale Ave from 4th St to alley at CD Backside Gate

RESTRICTED TRAFFIC/NO STOPPING ANYTIME from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, through Saturday, May 6, 2023

Central Ave from Taylor Blvd to Floyd St Permitted Vehicles Only

9th St from Central Ave to Heywood Ave Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only

North Alley of Central Ave from Taylor Blvd to Rodman St Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only

Burton Ave from Taylor Blvd to Rodman St Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only

Lillian Ave from Taylor Blvd to Rodman St Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only

Rodman St from Central Ave to Lillian Ave Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only

6th St from Central Ave to Heywood Ave Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only

5th St from Central Ave to Heywood Ave Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only

4th St from Central Ave to Heywood Ave Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only

3rd St from Central Ave to Brook St Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only

3rd St from Central Ave to Central Station Permitted Vehicles Only

Oakdale Ave from 3rd St/Southern Pkwy to alley at CD Backside Gate Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only

West Alley south of Brown Lot from 3rd St/Southern Pkwy to 4th St Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only

4th St from West Alley to Longfield Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only

Longfield Ave from Taylor Blvd to 4th St Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only

Queen Ave from Taylor Blvd to Warren Ave Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only

Thornberry from Taylor Blvd to Warren Ave Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only

Homeview Dr from Taylor Blvd to Churchill Downs entrance Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only

Racine Dr from Taylor Blvd to Churchill Downs entrance Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only

Wizard Ave from Longfield to Queen Ave Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only

Warren Ave from Thornberry to Homeview Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only

NO STOPPING ANYTIME from Wednesday, May 3, through Saturday, May 6, 2023

Winkler Ave from Algonquin to 3rd St

3rd St from Brook St to Cardinal Blvd

3rd St from Central Station to Southern Heights

Southern Pkwy from 3rd St to Southern Heights

Winn Ave from 4th St to Southern Pkwy

5th St from Longfield Ave to Florence Ave

NO STOPPING ANYTIME from Wednesday, May 4, through Saturday, May 7, 2023

Kenton Ave from 5th St to Southern Pkwy

Evelyn Ave from 5th St to Southern Pkwy

Fairmont Ave from 5th St to Southern Pkwy

Whitney Ave from 5th St to Southern Pkwy

Lansing Ave from 5th St to Southern Pkwy

Taylor Blvd from Ashland Ave to Algonquin

Arcade Ave from Taylor Blvd to 7th St

Dearcy Ave from Longfield Ave to Queen Ave

Bohannon Ave from Racine Dr to Queen Ave

Homeview Dr from Taylor Blvd to Churchill Down entrance

