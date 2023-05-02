Matt Mathews debut comedy tour set to stop in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Matt Mathews has officially announced additional tour dates for his debut comedy tour, When That Than Get Ta Thang’n.

Mathews is set to stop in Evansville on Saturday, October 7, at Victory Theatre.

According to a press release, tickets will go on sale Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m.

For those who are interested, you can purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com, Ford Center Ticket Office or MattMathews.com.

Officials say the comedy show will feature audience interaction via a segment called ‘Live Confessions,’ where audience members scan a QR code and anonymously submit their confessions, which he responds to impromptu on stage.

