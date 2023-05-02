Longtime Memorial Girls Basketball Head Coach Bruce Dockery inducted into Hall of Fame

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming a hall-of-famer takes dedication to one’s craft. One of the most dedicated head coaches in Evansville’s high school history got that designation over the weekend, as legendary Memorial girls head basketball coach, Bruce Dockery, was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.

Dockery was a staple on the Memorial sidelines, for over three decades, earning 502 wins as the Tigers’ bench boss. While at Memorial, Dockery was SIAC Coach of the Year eight times and District Coach of the Year five times. Under his tutelage, Memorial girls basketball won eight SIAC conference championships, 14 sectionals, six regionals, two semistates, and one state runner-up honor.

His crowning achievement came in 2011, when his Lady Tigers’ team went 28-1 and won the Class 3A State Championship over Benton Central 58-50 in overtime. He was a 1969 graduate of Evansville Bosse, while also attending Charleston Southern and University of Southern Indiana. Dockery was inducted into the Memorial Athletics Hall of Fame in 2020, and in 2021, he was honored with the Hoosier Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Excellence Award.

