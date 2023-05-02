Kentucky officials hold ‘Operation Fight Fentanyl’ forum in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is travelling around the commonwealth hearing out citizens and local officials on ways to help fight the opioid epidemic.

Since the New Year, the Tri-state has seen a rise in fentanyl overdoses that is decimating families.

“My son is not a statistic, he is a person,” Angela Parkerson said.

The opioid epidemic has claimed the lives of over 445,000 Kentuckians since 2012.

“This is not a we problem, this is not a them problem, this is an us problem that unites black and white Kentuckians together,” said Bryan Hubbard, Executive Director of the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission. “Unless we recognize that reality, and join hands across old, ancient and antiquated lines of division, we will not overcome this,”

Parkerson traveled to Henderson to tell her story about her son who overdosed in 2021.

“He was poisoned, he didn’t get an option, he didn’t get compassion,” Parkerson said. “He got nothing.”

Parkerson says knowledge of fentanyl was limited at the time. She added that drug education programs like D.A.R.E. were not taken seriously when she was in school.

“We didn’t think it was serious, we didn’t think it would happen to us, and that’s the way children are: they don’t think anything will happen to them,” Parkerson said.

Parkerson’s story was just one of many. Multiple people spoke up to weigh in on how the state should handle the epidemic, including a former drug dealer.

“People that had the opportunity to do the job, to hold us accountable, they did that,” the former dealer said. ”There is a problem, but if you can use us and the people that can talk, the people that can say, ‘hey we’re successful in this.’”

Citizens and law enforcement are worried about the future of the epidemic, and the continuing development of deadlier drugs.

Advocates called for education as early as elementary school, others called for increased rehabilitation funding, and some called for being the person to talk to kids about the dangers of drugs.

“Whatever we could do to be a voice, to be a testimony, to be anything because we want to save our grandchildren,” the former dealer added. “Because somebody saved our life, and it was by the grace of god that those people did that.”

The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission was specifically created to help combat the epidemic.

State officials hope to use the information from the forums to institute programs and some funding into possible solutions for stopping the rise in deadly overdoses in the Commonwealth.

