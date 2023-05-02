Birthday Club
Ind. approval means more Evansville area adults can earn diploma

(WHSV)
By Mitchell Carter and Jill Lyman
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials at Goodwill say the Indiana General Assembly approved 1,650 additional seats for The Excel Center®, Goodwill’s high school for adults.

They say these additional seats will help Goodwill’s Excel Center serve 6,550 adult students in 23 Excel Centers across Indiana including one in Evansville that will meet the needs of more than 14,000 people in Vanderburgh County.

[Previous Story: Goodwill moving into Washington Square Mall]

The Excel Center offers adults the opportunity to earn a Core 40 diploma, allowing students to pick up right where they left off in school and providing support and resources for students to meet their goals.

The Excel Center also offers students free on-site childcare, transportation assistance and opportunities to earn college credits and industry-recognized certifications -- all at no cost.

