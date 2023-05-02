Birthday Club
Improvements coming to Hopkins Family Park in Gibson Co.

Improvements coming to Hopkins Family Park in Gibson Co.
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say a second project is officially underway at Hopkins Family Park on County Road 250 in Francisco.

Construction on looks to be a shelter has started. They installed fencing around the playground in phase one.

Hopkins Family Park is the only county-owned park in Gibson County and was donated by the Hopkins family in 2015.

