Hancock Co. deputies asking for help identifying burglary suspect

By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hancock County deputies are asking for your help identifying a burglary suspect.

Deputies say the person broke into Thompson Tire by throwing a hammer through the door Monday night.

Then, deputies say the person stole cash off a donation board in the business.

They say the donations are for Saint Jude Children’s Hospital.

The suspect left, but deputies say the person came back a second time.

At that point, deputies say the person made off with the business cash register.

