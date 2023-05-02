Hancock Co. deputies asking for help identifying burglary suspect
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hancock County deputies are asking for your help identifying a burglary suspect.
Deputies say the person broke into Thompson Tire by throwing a hammer through the door Monday night.
Then, deputies say the person stole cash off a donation board in the business.
They say the donations are for Saint Jude Children’s Hospital.
The suspect left, but deputies say the person came back a second time.
At that point, deputies say the person made off with the business cash register.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.