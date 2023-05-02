Hancock Co. deputies asking for help identifying burglary suspect

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hancock County deputies are asking for your help identifying a burglary suspect.

Deputies say the person broke into Thompson Tire by throwing a hammer through the door Monday night.

Then, deputies say the person stole cash off a donation board in the business.

They say the donations are for Saint Jude Children’s Hospital.

The suspect left, but deputies say the person came back a second time.

At that point, deputies say the person made off with the business cash register.

