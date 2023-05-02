GCSO receives 10 new replacement cars in fleet

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff’s Office officials say they have received 10 new cars to replace older cars in their fleet.

Officials say eight of the cars were bought through the APRA grant that Sheriff Vanoven applied for last year.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, these new cars means there will be reduce in vehicle maintenance and equipment officers will be able to do their job more safely and effectively.

The Sheriff’s Office says that with this new equipment they will be able to serve and protect better as a result.

