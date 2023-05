OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews say a home was destroyed by fire Monday in Oakland City.

They say it happened in the 800 block of Franklin Street.

Several fire departments were called to the scene.

Officials say nobody was hurt, but the fire did damage nearby homes as well.

We’ve reached out to the Oakland City Fire Department for more information.

