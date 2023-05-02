Event set to raise awareness for opioid dangers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The fight against fentanyl continues in western Kentucky.

Next week Owensboro, officials will host an event to raise awareness for the deadly opioid.

The Green River Health Department’s Harm Reduction Program will be putting it on.

According to officials, they have noticed an increase in overdoses recently.

Leaders will hand out Narcan, fentanyl test strips and educate the public.

The event will take place on May 10 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Jack Wells Activity Center on the KWC campus.

