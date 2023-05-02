Evansville Republican mayor candidates prepare for primary election Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville mayor candidates Natalie Rascher and Cheryl Musgrave are gearing up for Tuesday’s primary election.

We spoke with both Rascher and Musgrave to see how they’ve felt their campaign has gone and what they’re looking forward to Tuesday.

“We’re feeling very good going into tomorrow, but the most important thing is that we get people out to vote,” says Rascher.

Rascher says she has had a tremendous response of volunteers and that she is really proud of those volunteers.

Musgrave says she’s looking forward to tomorrow and she won’t hold back.

“The Republicans haven’t had a contest for a long long time in the Primary,” says Musgrave. “We’re going to celebrate the end of a very positive, and I hope ultimately, successful campaign, but I knew it was already going to be a success because we’ve energized so many people.”

Officials say polls will be open Tuesday from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

