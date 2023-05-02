Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Evansville Republican mayor candidates prepare for primary election Tuesday

Evansville Republican mayor candidates prepare for Primary Election
By Brian Cissell
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville mayor candidates Natalie Rascher and Cheryl Musgrave are gearing up for Tuesday’s primary election.

We spoke with both Rascher and Musgrave to see how they’ve felt their campaign has gone and what they’re looking forward to Tuesday.

“We’re feeling very good going into tomorrow, but the most important thing is that we get people out to vote,” says Rascher.

Previous Story: Indiana Primary election to begin Tuesday

Rascher says she has had a tremendous response of volunteers and that she is really proud of those volunteers.

Previous Story: Evansville’s Republican mayoral candidates discuss platforms ahead of primary

Musgrave says she’s looking forward to tomorrow and she won’t hold back.

“The Republicans haven’t had a contest for a long long time in the Primary,” says Musgrave. “We’re going to celebrate the end of a very positive, and I hope ultimately, successful campaign, but I knew it was already going to be a success because we’ve energized so many people.”

Officials say polls will be open Tuesday from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested during traffic stop on drug possession charges, police say
Man arrested during traffic stop on drug possession charges, police say
EPD: Man arrested at Bally’s for trespassing after being banned
EPD: Man arrested at Bally’s for trespassing after being banned
EPD: Man arrested after residential break in Friday night
EPD: Man arrested after residential break in Friday night
Parts of Tri-State area experience hail fall
Parts of Tri-State area experience hail fall
Woman facing several drug dealing charges after traffic stop
Woman facing several drug dealing charges after traffic stop

Latest News

Tri-State community members respond to Indiana House Bill 1447
Tri-State community members respond to Indiana House Bill 1447
Evansville Mayor candidates prepare for Primary Election
Republican mayor candidates prepare for Primary Election
Carmi native to compete on “Wheel of Fortune”
Carmi native competes on “Wheel of Fortune”
Henderson realtor warns public of rental housing scam
Henderson realtor warns public of rental housing scam