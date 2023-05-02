Community invited to food truck event Thursday in Jasper
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The ‘Downtown Chowdown’ is set to take place this Thursday in Jasper.
According to a release, that event is happening at 4 p.m. at the Jasper Riverwalk/Dave Buehler Plaza.
Officials say there will be 13 food trucks, live music and yard games.
Seating will be available in the shelter houses and plaza, but organizers say people are invited to bring their own chairs and blankets.
They say the ‘Downtown Chowdown’ event will be held the first Thursday of the month from now until October 5.
This is a rain or shine event, and will run until 8 p.m.
You can find the list of food truck vendors below.
- Wood Capital Pizza (Jasper, IN) Pizza
- Taqueria El Llano (Jasper, IN) Mexican food
- Oink, Inc. Smokehouse (Jasper, IN) BBQ
- Emerald Greens (Jasper, IN) Salad and Soups
- Ben’s Soft Pretzels (Owensboro, KY) Soft pretzels
- Calorita (Otwell, IN) Burgers and Nachos
- Bert’s Quality Provisions (New Albany, IN) Slow smoked meat
- Acropolis (Evansville, IN) Greek food
- Fistful of Tacos (New Albany, IN) Tacos
- Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee (Evansville, IN) Coffee and cold beverages
- Madi’s Main Squeeze (Jasper, IN) Unique Drinks
- Kona Ice (Bloomington, IN) Shaved Ice
- Sips and Snacks (Ferdinand, IN) Burgers and Snacks
