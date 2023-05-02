Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Community invited to food truck event Thursday in Jasper

Jasper holding 'Downtown Chowdown'
Jasper holding 'Downtown Chowdown'(Downtown Chowdown Facebook)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The ‘Downtown Chowdown’ is set to take place this Thursday in Jasper.

According to a release, that event is happening at 4 p.m. at the Jasper Riverwalk/Dave Buehler Plaza.

Officials say there will be 13 food trucks, live music and yard games.

Seating will be available in the shelter houses and plaza, but organizers say people are invited to bring their own chairs and blankets.

They say the ‘Downtown Chowdown’ event will be held the first Thursday of the month from now until October 5.

This is a rain or shine event, and will run until 8 p.m.

You can find the list of food truck vendors below.

  • Wood Capital Pizza (Jasper, IN) Pizza
  • Taqueria El Llano (Jasper, IN) Mexican food
  • Oink, Inc. Smokehouse (Jasper, IN) BBQ
  • Emerald Greens (Jasper, IN) Salad and Soups
  • Ben’s Soft Pretzels (Owensboro, KY) Soft pretzels
  • Calorita (Otwell, IN) Burgers and Nachos
  • Bert’s Quality Provisions (New Albany, IN) Slow smoked meat
  • Acropolis (Evansville, IN) Greek food
  • Fistful of Tacos (New Albany, IN) Tacos
  • Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee (Evansville, IN) Coffee and cold beverages
  • Madi’s Main Squeeze (Jasper, IN) Unique Drinks
  • Kona Ice (Bloomington, IN) Shaved Ice
  • Sips and Snacks (Ferdinand, IN) Burgers and Snacks

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owensboro woman stops at gas station for drink, wins $100k
Owensboro woman stops at gas station for drink, wins $100k
Man arrested during traffic stop on drug possession charges, police say
Man arrested during traffic stop on drug possession charges, police say
UPDATE: Child dies after crash involving school bus in Muhlenberg Co.
UPDATE: Child dies after crash involving school bus in Muhlenberg Co.
Mariah Moore
Police: Drunk driver runs across I-69, crashes into guardrail
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

Hancock Co. deputies asking for help identifying burglary suspect
Hancock Co. deputies asking for help identifying burglary suspect
Matt Mathews debut comedy tour set to stop in Evansville
Matt Mathews debut comedy tour set to stop in Evansville
Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office: WK Parkway shut down due to crash involving 2 semi trucks
Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office: WK Parkway shut down due to crash involving 2 semi trucks
Hancock Co. deputies asking for help identifying burglary suspect
Hancock Co. deputies asking for help identifying burglary suspect