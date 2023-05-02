Community invited to food truck event Thursday in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The ‘Downtown Chowdown’ is set to take place this Thursday in Jasper.

According to a release, that event is happening at 4 p.m. at the Jasper Riverwalk/Dave Buehler Plaza.

Officials say there will be 13 food trucks, live music and yard games.

Seating will be available in the shelter houses and plaza, but organizers say people are invited to bring their own chairs and blankets.

They say the ‘Downtown Chowdown’ event will be held the first Thursday of the month from now until October 5.

This is a rain or shine event, and will run until 8 p.m.

You can find the list of food truck vendors below.

Wood Capital Pizza (Jasper, IN) Pizza

Taqueria El Llano (Jasper, IN) Mexican food

Oink, Inc. Smokehouse (Jasper, IN) BBQ

Emerald Greens (Jasper, IN) Salad and Soups

Ben’s Soft Pretzels (Owensboro, KY) Soft pretzels

Calorita (Otwell, IN) Burgers and Nachos

Bert’s Quality Provisions (New Albany, IN) Slow smoked meat

Acropolis (Evansville, IN) Greek food

Fistful of Tacos (New Albany, IN) Tacos

Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee (Evansville, IN) Coffee and cold beverages

Madi’s Main Squeeze (Jasper, IN) Unique Drinks

Kona Ice (Bloomington, IN) Shaved Ice

Sips and Snacks (Ferdinand, IN) Burgers and Snacks

