Comedian Bert Kreischer set to perform at Ford Center

Bert Kreischer
Bert Kreischer(Ford Center)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Comedian Bert Kreischer has announced he will be making a stop in Evansville during his ‘Tops Off World Tour’.

According to a release, Kreischer will perform at the Ford Center on September 20.

Officials say tickets will go on sale Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m.

You can buy those tickets at the Ford Center Ticket Office or Ticketmaster.com.

