EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash Tuesday afternoon in Evansville.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. at Governor and Franklin.

Our crew on scene could see a car flipped during the crash. They say three cars were involved, but one was parked.

We could see at least one person being treated for what seemed like minor injuries.

