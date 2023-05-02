Brighter Skies, Breezy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny and breezy as high temps remain below normal in the mid-60s. Tonight, mostly clear and cold as lows sink into the lower 40s.

Wednesday, sunny and less breezy with high temperatures in the mid-60s. Wednesday night, clear skies as lows remain in the lower 40s.

Thursday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temperatures surge into the lower 70s. Thursday night, partly cloudy and not as cold with low temps in the lower 50s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.