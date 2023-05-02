Battle-tested Tecumseh Baseball has sights set on a return trip to Victory Field

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re just a few weeks away from the beginning of the IHSAA Baseball state tournament, and there are several teams around here, who have the talent to make a run to state.

Tecumseh is certainly one of them. In case you don’t remember, the Braves went to state last year, finishing as the class 1A state runners-up. They return their entire roster, from last season, so they know what it takes to get there.

With the likes of pitchers Dax Bailey and Conner Anglin, and a strong, battle-tested group, they’ll be one of the favorites in class 1A, to make it to Victory Field.

“We’re less than 30 days away from the sectional, and it’s time to get focused and get all the distractions out of your head and to start practicing that on a day-to-day basis,” said Tecumseh baseball head coach, Ted Thompson. “I do think that the seniors are focused and ready to get back and want to have a chance to have that run again.”

“We have probably five pretty good arms. We have Dax, Drew, DJ, Braden Bender, and me,” said Tecumseh senior, Conner Anglin. “So, we’re pretty loaded on the mound, and we have a pretty stacked lineup at the plate, too. Our ultimate goal is to get back to the state championship and execute, and this time we want to come back with the blue.”

Don’t be fooled by Tecumseh’s 8-5 record either, as they’ve played a tough schedule, yet they’re still ranked 3rd in class 1A.

