Windy and unseasonably cool weather continues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been a mostly cloudy and windy day across the Tri-State with high temperatures in the low 60s in most locations. The clouds will clear this evening as temperatures fall back through the 50s. We will bottom out in the low to mid 40s by the end of the night under mostly clear skies. The wind will die down some as the sun sets, but it will stay breezy through the overnight hours with winds from the west at around 8 to 16 mph and gusts as high as 25 to 30 mph possible.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny but still windy with winds from the west-northwest at around 10 to 20 mph and gusts around 30 mph. High temperatures will remain about 10° below average for this time of year, only reaching the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday will be sunny and calmer, but there will still be a cool breeze from the northwest at around 5 to 10 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

Our wind direction will change Wednesday night, and warmer air will start flowing in from the south on Thursday. That will push our temperatures into the low to mid 70s Thursday afternoon, which is where our high temperatures should be this time of year. Thursday looks mostly sunny, but a low pressure system moving in from the west will bring us increasing clouds throughout the day.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible on Friday, but we are not expecting any severe weather at this time. A few spotty showers may linger into early Saturday morning, but I think we will turn mostly sunny again by Saturday afternoon. High temperatures will briefly dip back into the mid 60s Friday under mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain, but we will rebound into the mid 70s on Saturday.

High temperatures will reach the upper 70s to around 80° by the start of next week, but there is another chance of rain Sunday into Monday.

