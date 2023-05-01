USI Baseball falls in series finale at SIU-Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, IL. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball lost the series finale to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, 14-4, Sunday afternoon in Edwardsville, Illinois. USI watched its record go to 15-28 overall, 6-12 OVC, while SIUE is 24-19, 7-8 OVC, this spring.

The Screaming Eagles took a 1-0 lead for the third-straight game on a home run by junior first baseman Tucker Ebest (Austin, Texas) in the third inning. The home run was Ebest’s team-best 11th of the season and his fourth-straight game with a round tripper.

SIUE, however, responded with a four-spot in the bottom half of the frame to take a 4-1 lead. The Cougars expanded the lead to 7-1 with another three runs in the bottom of the fourth.

The Eagles closed the gap in the top of the fifth with a three-run rally. USI senior second baseman Lucas McNew (Floyds Knobs, Indiana) provided all of the offense in the rally with a three-run double to right field.

USI’s momentum was short lived as SIUE put the game out of reach in the bottom of the fifth with seven runs to double its score and produce the eventual the 14-4 final score.

On the mound, USI sophomore right-hander Gavin Morris (Brazil, Indiana) started and took the loss. Morris (0-3) allowed seven runs, six earned, on six hits and four walks, while striking out five in 3.2 innings of work.

Up Next for the Eagles:

USI finishes the four-game road swing Tuesday when it visits Southern Illinois University (Carbondale) for a 6 p.m. contest. SIU took the first meeting of the season, 16-9, in March at the USI Baseball Field and leads the all-time series, 2-1.

The Salukis are 24-20 overall after losing to Illinois State University, 10-7, in 12 innings. SIU has lost six of the last seven games after today’s loss.

