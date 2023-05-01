Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: Webster Co. road to close for several months due to road work

Traffic Alert: Webster Co. road to close due to road work
Traffic Alert: Webster Co. road to close due to road work(Webster County Emergency Management)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEBSTER P. (WFIE) - Road work will close a Webster County road for the next two to three months.

According to Webster County Emergency Management, Highway 132W outside of Clay from Highway 270 to Highway 1340 will be closed.

Officials say to travel from Dixon to Clay, drivers can take Highway 270 to Clay from Lisman, or take Highway 109 from Providence or Wheatcroft.

Webster County officials say this road work is to allow three box culverts to be replaced.

Officials estimate the road will be closed for two to three months.

