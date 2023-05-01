Traffic alert for drivers in Muhlenberg Co.

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews are doing work on KY 175 and KY 973 in Muhlenberg County.

Transportation officials say the work will continue Tuesday.

Here are the areas impacted:

KY 175 (MP 13.24) From Crescent Haul Road extending to KY 81 (MP 18.964) asphalt resurfacing.

Inn View Lane (KY 973) From KY 181extending to 0.110 miles East of Malone Farm Ln (MP 3.500) of asphalt resurfacing

Completion of this work is scheduled for fall.

Drivers are encouraged to drive cautiously, be prepared for stop conditions, and safely pass workers and equipment.

Flaggers will be onsite to direct traffic control.

