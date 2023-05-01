Birthday Club
Swonder Ice closing arenas this summer for renovations

Swonder Ice Arena
Swonder Ice Arena
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Major renovations are planned this summer at Swonder Ice Arena in Evansville.

Management officials say they are overhauling the cooling system.

It means the ice surfaces will be down during the summer while the work is being done.

It’s scheduled to start in July, with the rinks back up and ready for use by mid-September.

Officials say the fitness center will remain open.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

