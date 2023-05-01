Rocky Horror Picture Show returning to Old National Events Plaza

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Old National Events Plaza is bringing back the legendary Rocky Horror Picture Show.

According to a release, that event will take place Friday, October 13.

Tickets will be available for purchase as early as Wednesday, May 3 for presale. General tickets will go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m.

The show will have a restricted age limit. Attendees must be at least 18 years old.

Organizers say the show will feature a costume contest, a performance by a local shadow cast and memorabilia displays with artifacts and costumes from the movie.

They say the shadow cast will hilariously act out the movie on stage while the film plays on screen. Plus, fans will be able to interact with Barry Bostwick, the acclaimed star of this original cult classic.

Officials say limited VIP tickets are available and include a meet and greet with Barry Bostwick.

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com or the Old National Events Plaza Box Office, and start at $25.

