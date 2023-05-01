Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Rocky Horror Picture Show returning to Old National Events Plaza

Rocky Horror Picture Show returning to Old National Events Plaza
Rocky Horror Picture Show returning to Old National Events Plaza(Old National Events Plaza)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Old National Events Plaza is bringing back the legendary Rocky Horror Picture Show.

According to a release, that event will take place Friday, October 13.

Tickets will be available for purchase as early as Wednesday, May 3 for presale. General tickets will go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m.

The show will have a restricted age limit. Attendees must be at least 18 years old.

Organizers say the show will feature a costume contest, a performance by a local shadow cast and memorabilia displays with artifacts and costumes from the movie.

They say the shadow cast will hilariously act out the movie on stage while the film plays on screen. Plus, fans will be able to interact with Barry Bostwick, the acclaimed star of this original cult classic.

Officials say limited VIP tickets are available and include a meet and greet with Barry Bostwick.

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com or the Old National Events Plaza Box Office, and start at $25.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested during traffic stop on drug possession charges, police say
Man arrested during traffic stop on drug possession charges, police say
EPD: Man arrested at Bally’s for trespassing after being banned
EPD: Man arrested at Bally’s for trespassing after being banned
EPD: Man arrested after residential break in Friday night
EPD: Man arrested after residential break in Friday night
Woman facing several drug dealing charges after traffic stop
Woman facing several drug dealing charges after traffic stop
Parts of Tri-State area experience hail fall
Parts of Tri-State area experience hail fall

Latest News

Indiana Primary election to begin Tuesday
Austin Ousley
Man charged in murder on Cypress Dale Rd. to appear in court
5/1 Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines
5/1 Monday Sunrise Headlines
5/1 Monday Sunrise Headlines