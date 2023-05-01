Birthday Club
Police: Man fires shots near crowd of people

Daniel Bean
Daniel Bean(Hopkins Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say they were called to a report of shots fired late Saturday night in the 1800 block of Eastwood Court.

They say a large crowd of people had been arguing in the street, and 35-year-old Daniel Bean came out with a gun to break them up.

Police say he fired three shots into his yard, close to the group of people.

They say he was arrested on scene, and the gun was recovered.

Bean was charged with wanton endangerment, and later released on at $1,000 bond.

