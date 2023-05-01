Police: Man arrested after using illegal substances in front of juvenile

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Central City Police officials say a man was arrested after using illegal substances while being around a juvenile.

According to Central City Police, officers responded to a call regarding a runaway juvenile at 9:45 p.m. Saturday night.

Officials say police found that the juvenile was possibly picked up by a man, who was later identified as 22-year-old Jesse Lewis.

Police say upon further investigation, they found the juvenile was with Lewis and determined that Lewis was using illegal substances with the juvenile around him.

Officials say the juvenile was returned home and Lewis was arrested and transported to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

Police say Lewis is charged with custodial interference, two count of unlawful transaction with a minor, drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.