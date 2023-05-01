Police: Drunk driver runs across I-69, crashes into guardrail
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say there was a crash early Sunday morning on I-69.
It happened in the area of Weinbach.
Police say the driver of a car had been heading east, then ran off the road, crossed the median, crossed the oncoming lane, and crashed into a guardrail.
They say 23-year-old Mariah Moore was in the driver’s seat. Police say she had a cut on her nose and lip, but was able to get out of the car on her own.
Police say she smelled like alcohol and admitted to drinking a lot.
They say during field sobriety tests, she said “I could not so this test when I am sober.”
Police say she was taken to the hospital, and two hours after her arrest, she had a BAC of .125.
Moore was taken to jail and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.