Police: Drunk driver runs across I-69, crashes into guardrail

Mariah Moore
Mariah Moore(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By WFIE Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say there was a crash early Sunday morning on I-69.

It happened in the area of Weinbach.

Police say the driver of a car had been heading east, then ran off the road, crossed the median, crossed the oncoming lane, and crashed into a guardrail.

They say 23-year-old Mariah Moore was in the driver’s seat. Police say she had a cut on her nose and lip, but was able to get out of the car on her own.

Police say she smelled like alcohol and admitted to drinking a lot.

They say during field sobriety tests, she said “I could not so this test when I am sober.”

Police say she was taken to the hospital, and two hours after her arrest, she had a BAC of .125.

Moore was taken to jail and charged with driving while intoxicated.

