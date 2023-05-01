Police: 2 juveniles arrested in connection to car prowling incidents in Union Co.

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - Two teens are facing several theft charges after police they were involved in 14 car prowl incidents in Morganfield.

On Sunday, the Morganfield Police Department released pictures of surveillance video showing two masked hooded individuals going through one of the vehicles.

Later in the day, police say the two juveniles were identified and charged with over 20 different offenses, including 14 counts of criminal trespass (3rd degree) one count of theft of a firearm, four counts of theft under 1,000, as well as one count of theft over $1,000.

Both juveniles will be appearing in court at a later date.

