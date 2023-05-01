Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Police: 2 juveniles arrested in connection to car prowling incidents in Union Co.

Police: 2 juveniles arrested in connection to car prowling incidents in Union Co.
Police: 2 juveniles arrested in connection to car prowling incidents in Union Co.(Source: Morganfield Police Department)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - Two teens are facing several theft charges after police they were involved in 14 car prowl incidents in Morganfield.

On Sunday, the Morganfield Police Department released pictures of surveillance video showing two masked hooded individuals going through one of the vehicles.

Later in the day, police say the two juveniles were identified and charged with over 20 different offenses, including 14 counts of criminal trespass (3rd degree) one count of theft of a firearm, four counts of theft under 1,000, as well as one count of theft over $1,000.

Both juveniles will be appearing in court at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested during traffic stop on drug possession charges, police say
Man arrested during traffic stop on drug possession charges, police say
14 News Investigates: Evansville Financial Crime detectives investigate boys basketball coach
14 News Investigates: Evansville detectives investigate basketball coach
Woman facing several drug dealing charges after traffic stop
Woman facing several drug dealing charges after traffic stop
EPD: Woman robbed while walking home from grocery store
Registered sex offender arrested on registration violations
EPD: Registered sex offender arrested on multiple charges, including registration violation

Latest News

Kyiland Kimbrough Mugshot
EPD: Man arrested after threatening teen with gun
Daviess Co. under consideration as host for 2024 State Sporting Clay Championship
Daviess Co. under consideration as host for 2024 State Sporting Clay Championship
Daviess Co. under consideration as host for 2024 State Sporting Clay Championship
Daviess Co. under consideration as host for 2024 State Sporting Clay Championship
EPD: Man arrested at Bally’s for trespassing after being banned
EPD: Man arrested at Bally’s for trespassing after being banned