Owensboro Commissioners taking applicants to fill vacant spot
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro officials are taking applications to fill the Commissioner seat of Larry Maglinger, who passed away last month.
Applications can be picked up at City Hall from 8 a.m. to 5.p.m.
The deadline to submit is May 11.
Applicants will be interviewed during a special meeting of the Owensboro Board of Commissioners on May 16 at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be open to the public.
The person chosen will fulfill the term of Commissioner through December of next year.
