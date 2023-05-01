Owensboro Commissioners taking applicants to fill vacant spot

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro officials are taking applications to fill the Commissioner seat of Larry Maglinger, who passed away last month.

Applications can be picked up at City Hall from 8 a.m. to 5.p.m.

The deadline to submit is May 11.

Applicants will be interviewed during a special meeting of the Owensboro Board of Commissioners on May 16 at 6 p.m.

The meeting will be open to the public.

The person chosen will fulfill the term of Commissioner through December of next year.

