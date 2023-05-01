Birthday Club
OPD: Man arrested after robbing, assaulting woman at ATM

By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Saturday, officers with the Owensboro Police Department responded to a robbery on Starlite Drive.

According to a release, a woman told officers she was assaulted while trying to withdraw money from an ATM.

Police say the woman was approached by a man while taking out money from the machine. He then hit her multiple times and took the money.

Officers say they set up a perimeter in the area and began interviewing witnesses.

During the investigation, police say 23-year-old Manuel Cuahua was developed as a suspect. On Sunday, Cuahua was arrested.

Cuahua is being charged with robbery and has been booked into the Daviess County Jail.

