OPD: Man arrested after robbing, assaulting woman at ATM
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Saturday, officers with the Owensboro Police Department responded to a robbery on Starlite Drive.
According to a release, a woman told officers she was assaulted while trying to withdraw money from an ATM.
Police say the woman was approached by a man while taking out money from the machine. He then hit her multiple times and took the money.
Officers say they set up a perimeter in the area and began interviewing witnesses.
During the investigation, police say 23-year-old Manuel Cuahua was developed as a suspect. On Sunday, Cuahua was arrested.
Cuahua is being charged with robbery and has been booked into the Daviess County Jail.
