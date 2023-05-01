Birthday Club
5/1 Monday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Many across the Tri-State had storms and hail move through their area over the weekend.

Now, 14 First Alert Meteorologist Byron Douglas says cooler weather is here for the new month.

Happening Monday, the man accused of a February murder in Evansville is scheduled to be in court.

Deputies saying that Austin Ousley shot brother Shawn and Chad Wilt on Cypress Dale Road.

Tuesday is Primary Day for several of our Indiana counties.

What you need to know if you are heading to the polls this morning or Tuesday.

Before you leave the house this morning, lane closures are about to begin for both directions of the Twin Bridges.

Why officials are saying the work is needed.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

