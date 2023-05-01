Birthday Club
Mesker Park’s tiger moving to different zoo

Nuri, the Amur tiger, at Mesker Park Zoo
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mesker Park Zoo is saying goodbye to Nuri, the Amur tiger.

In the next few weeks, zoo officials say she’s heading to the Erie Zoo in Pennsylvania.

They say this summer, they will begin an extensive renovation project of the area’s off-exhibit holding.

Officials say this renovation is necessary to maintain modern zoological standards and to allow more training opportunities.

They say Nuri enters this below-ground space daily so her zookeepers can care for her.

Officials say their Malayan Sun bear, Fong, also uses this off-exhibit space, so he will be temporarily housed elsewhere in the zoo while this work is being completed.

They will be working with the Tiger Species Survival Plan to identify a tiger of a different sub-species for Mesker Park Zoo in the future.

Nuri was born in the Milwaukee County Zoo in 2009, and came to Mesker Park Zoo in 2016.

