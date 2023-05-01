Birthday Club
Man charged in murder on Cypress Dale Rd. to appear in court

Austin Ousley
Austin Ousley(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man charged in an Evansville murder is set to appear in court Monday.

Austin Ousley is scheduled to be in court for a review hearing at 10 a.m.

Officials say it stems from a February shooting on Cypress Dale Road.

[Previous Story: ‘I just killed 2 guys’: Teen charged with murder & attempted murder]

According to deputies, Ousley and a 17-year-old were inside a home when Ousley shot brothers Shawn and Chad Wildt.

Shawn died, and Chad was critically hurt.

We will update this story as it develops.

